It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis

The CM says while ‘Modi Parivar’ instigates animosity, ‘Gandhi Parivar’ strives for the unity of the country

Hyderabad: India has been divided into ‘Modi Parivar’ and ‘Gandhi Parivar’, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, calling upon people to support ‘Gandhi Parivar’ and strive for the victory of the Congress-led alliance in the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Participating in the National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day celebrations here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that “Two Parivars are existing in the country. One is Modi Parivar and the other one is Gandhi Parivar. Modi Parivar is working to instigate animosity among people. Gandhi Parivar is striving for the unity of the country”.

The CM appealed to minorities to work hard to bring Congress to power in Maharashtra. Only the Congress party will render justice to all communities in the country, he said, emphasising that no one should rest until the defeat of the Modi government and Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Revanth Reddy observed that minorities have played an important role in bringing Congress to power in the Telangana, and that Hindus and Muslims are considered as two eyes of the state government.

A Minister from the minority community was not inducted in the state Cabinet since not a single MLA was elected from the community in the Assembly elections, he said. However, Muslim leaders are given political opportunities as MLCs, Advisors and Corporation Chairmen. “No official from the minority community was appointed in the CMO after YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s government. My government appointed a minority officer in the CMO. Congress party also provided opportunities for minorities as Chief Ministers and Ministers in the country”, he claimed.

