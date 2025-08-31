Jadcherla students win district-level heritage quiz

Mahabubnagar: Students of MJPT Government School, Jadcherla, emerged champions in the district-level National Heritage Quiz 2025, securing their place in the upcoming state-level competition to be held in Hyderabad next month.

The district finals were conducted at Gandhi Bhavan, Government B Ed College, Mahabubnagar, where Raghavendra Goud and G Vikas from MJPT School scored the highest—110 points—to clinch the top spot. The second place was bagged by students of KGBV Mahabubnagar Rural School.

According to Dr Nagender Swamy, Convenor of INTACH Mahabubnagar chapter, the quiz was held across 17 mandals in the district over the past month. “It took us three days to cover all mandals. Nearly 400 teams, comprising 800 students from 104 government schools, registered for the event. The overwhelming response shows the enthusiasm of rural students to showcase their knowledge,” he said.

The winners were felicitated with prizes and certificates, earning appreciation from teachers, parents, and local dignitaries.