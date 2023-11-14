Live
Jagadish lambasts Congress’ misrule
BRS MLA candidate for Suryapet and Minister Jagdish Reddy said that Congress party barely supplied power for two hours to farmers during its rule in the past.
Athmakur (S):BRS MLA candidate for Suryapet and Minister Jagadish Reddy said that Congress party barely supplied power for two hours to farmers during its rule in the past. He is briskly touring the constituency, organising meetings and road shows, leaving his rivals behind. On Monday, he participated in the campaign held in Atmakuru (S) and Chivvenla mandals .
Addressing gatherings, he clarified that the BRS party was the only party that was bringing light in the lives of the poor. The villagers who had already voted more than six times should carefully judge the capabilities and credentials of candidates in the fray and choose the one sincerely striving for their welfare. He reminded them of how the Congress laid waste its chance and leaving the farmers to fend for themselves despite many a harship.
Reddy said that the agenda of Congress leaders was power and posts, whereas the agenda of BRS was people’s welfare and development. He explained how the BRS ensured farmers’ lands turned fertile. KCR was the only leader in the country who fully implemented the election manifestos. KCR’s dream is to bring light in the lives of Dalits, he added.