Jagadish Reddy appeals to tribals

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy lauded the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in uplifting tribal thandas, converting them into thriving panchayats. Jagadish Reddy made these remarks during a compelling election campaign event held in the Rekhyanayak thanda of Suryapet Mandal on Tuesday.

Addressing the residents of the thanda, Jagadish Reddy highlighted that the Congress and BJP, in the past, regarded tribal communities as mere vote banks, showing little concern for their overall well-being. In addition, he extolled CM KCR as a visionary leader with a compassionate heart, emphasising how he enabled self-governance in tribal villages.