Jagadish Reddy Assembly Suspension|: Cops thwart effigy burning by BRS leaders

Gadwal: The suspension of former minister and Suryapet MLA Jagadish Reddy from the Assembly has sparked strong protests from BRS leaders across the State in response to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) call. As part of this, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, leader of the BRS party in Gadwal, led a protest in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue in the district headquarters on Friday. The protestors paid floral tributes to Ambedkar before launching their demonstration. During the pro-test, BRS leaders attempted to burn an effigy of the Congress state government, but police intervened and stopped them.

The protestors condemned the government’s actions, alleging that it was trying to suppress the voices of opposition leaders in the Assembly. Speaking at the protest, Naidu lashed out at the Congress government, questioning its commitment to democracy. He accused the ruling party of suspending Jagadish Reddy on baseless allegations to prevent BRS MLAs from exposing corruption related to contracts, commissions, and financial transactions linked to Delhi.

“The Congress government boasts of democracy, but in reality, it silences opposition voices. If we ques-tion them, they file cases, make illegal arrests, and now even suspend MLAs for raising public issues in the Assembly. Is this what they call democratic governance?” Naidu asked.

He further alleged that Jagadish Reddy’s suspension was a pre-planned move aimed at weakening the opposition during the budget session.