  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jagadish Reddy’s suspension is unethical: BRS

Jagadish Reddy’s suspension is unethical: BRS
x
Highlights

It is cruel to do politics in the name of Speaker, says former MLA Bhupal Reddy

Nalgonda: The suspension of former minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy for raising public issues in the Assembly is an undemocratic move, said former Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy.

On Thursday, the BRS Nalgonda constituency staged a protest at the Peddagadiaram Chowrasta in Nalgonda, demanding the immediate revocation of Jagadish Reddy’s suspension.

Bhupal Reddy criticized the Congress government for silencing Jagadish Reddy when he raised concerns about farmer loan waivers, crop failures, and the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He alleged that the Congress plotted the suspension by pausing Assembly proceedings for four hours, consulting CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi, and then executing the plan. He demanded proof of which Assembly rule Jagadish Reddy violated.

He also stated that while Jagadish Reddy never mentioned caste, Congress members deliberately insulted the Dalit Speaker.

He asserted that suspensions cannot suppress public movements and that BRS, under KCR’s leadership, would launch a new agitation against anti-people policies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick