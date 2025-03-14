Jagadish Reddy’s suspension is unethical: BRS

Nalgonda: The suspension of former minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy for raising public issues in the Assembly is an undemocratic move, said former Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy.

On Thursday, the BRS Nalgonda constituency staged a protest at the Peddagadiaram Chowrasta in Nalgonda, demanding the immediate revocation of Jagadish Reddy’s suspension.

Bhupal Reddy criticized the Congress government for silencing Jagadish Reddy when he raised concerns about farmer loan waivers, crop failures, and the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He alleged that the Congress plotted the suspension by pausing Assembly proceedings for four hours, consulting CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi, and then executing the plan. He demanded proof of which Assembly rule Jagadish Reddy violated.

He also stated that while Jagadish Reddy never mentioned caste, Congress members deliberately insulted the Dalit Speaker.

He asserted that suspensions cannot suppress public movements and that BRS, under KCR’s leadership, would launch a new agitation against anti-people policies.