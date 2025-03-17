Jagadish’s remarks on Speaker flayed

Gadwal: Former District Youth Congress general secretary Srinu strongly criticised BRS leader Jagadishwar Reddy for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Speaker who is a Dalit. He warned that such statements would not be tolerated and urged Reddy to be cautious in his speech.

Srinu recalled that BRS party chief, who previously served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana, had promised to appoint a Dalit as the state’s first CM but failed to fulfil that promise, betraying the Dalit community. He warned that similar deception and disrespect towards Dalits would not be tolerated. Furthermore, Srinu questioned Jagadishwar Reddy’s performance as an MLA, urging him to focus on the development of Suryapet constituency rather than making controversial statements.