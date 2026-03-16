Jagga Reddy hosts grand iftar party in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A grand Iftar party was organized at the Milad Grounds in Sangareddy town under the leadership of TPCC Working President T Jaggareddy on Sunday night. The event was attended by state ministers - N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Damodar Rajanarasimha, along with Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy described Jagga Reddy as a leader beloved by all, highlighting his noble character and readiness to help anyone in distress. Uttam Kumar Reddy added that while he has attended numerous Iftar feasts previously, he had never witnessed one organized on such a grand scale. Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha emphasized that the State Government remains committed to the welfare of the Muslim community.

The event was also attended by TGIIC Chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, Youth Congress State General Secretary Jaya Chaitanya Reddy, Bharat Sai Reddy, Sangareddy Municipal Vice Chairman Shafi Hafeez, Chairperson Kuna Vanitha Santhosh, and other leaders including Anjaneyulu, Santhosh, Kiran, Mahesh, Srikanth, and Praveen.

The gathering highlighted community bonding and reinforced the commitment of political leaders to welfare initiatives and public engagement during the holy month of Ramadan.