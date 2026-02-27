Jagga Reddy meets Kharge, seeks RS tickets for VH, Jetti

TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday and requested that Rajya Sabha tickets be allotted to senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and former TPCC working president JettiKusuma Kumar.

Speaking to the media later, Jagga Reddy said he urged the party high command to consider V Hanumantha Rao and former Youth Congress leader JettiKusuma Kumar for nomination to the RajyaSabha. He stated that he had also discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and AICC in-charge General Secretary Meenakshi Natarajan regarding the vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana.

Jagga Reddy said he had travelled to Delhi to meet Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to present his views. However, Rahul Gandhi was unavailable due to prior commitments. He said he specifically appealed to Kharge to nominate Hanumantha Rao to the Rajya Sabha, and added that Kharge assured him the matter would be discussed by the party leadership.

Highlighting the credentials of the proposed candidates, Jagga Reddy noted that Hanumantha Rao has worked with several chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh and present-day Telangana and has served three terms as a RajyaSabha Member. He said leaders such as Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had given him opportunities in the past, and requested that he be given another term considering his seniority and active public life.

He also recommended JettiKusuma Kumar, describing him as a former Youth Congress and student leader from the Kamma community, whose family has a long association with the Congress party and includes freedom fighters. Jagga Reddy appealed to the leadership to provide representation to the community through his nomination.

He said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership and that they would move forward in accordance with Rahul Gandhi’s decision.