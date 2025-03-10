Live
- MP budget session: Governor highlights Rs 30 lakh crore investment proposals, solar pumps to farmers
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles as South Korea, US launch joint military drills
- BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
Just In
Jagga Reddy Ventures into Acting with Jagga Reddy – A War of Love
Highlights
Senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy is set to make his acting debut with a film titled Jagga Reddy – A War of Love.
Senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy is set to make his acting debut with a film titled Jagga Reddy – A War of Love. The project is being planned on a pan-India scale and will be released in Telugu and Hindi.
Speaking about his new endeavour, Jagga Reddy revealed that he is playing a role based on his real-life experiences. He also mentioned that the film revolves around a love story, though further details will be disclosed soon.
The announcement has generated curiosity among both political and film circles, as it marks a significant transition from politics to acting for the senior leader. More information about the film, including the cast and crew, is expected to be revealed in the coming days.
Next Story