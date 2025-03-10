Jagga Reddy Ventures into Acting with Jagga Reddy – A War of Love

Senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy is set to make his acting debut with a film titled Jagga Reddy – A War of Love. The project is being planned on a pan-India scale and will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

Speaking about his new endeavour, Jagga Reddy revealed that he is playing a role based on his real-life experiences. He also mentioned that the film revolves around a love story, though further details will be disclosed soon.

The announcement has generated curiosity among both political and film circles, as it marks a significant transition from politics to acting for the senior leader. More information about the film, including the cast and crew, is expected to be revealed in the coming days.