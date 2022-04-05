Jagjivan Ram statue Unveiled

Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue Committee convener Madduri Ashok Goud presided over the statue unveiling ceremony of the Jagjivan Ram at Shadnagar on Tuesday. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, former MLA Chaulapally Pratap Reddy and Shadnagar BJP in-charge Srivardhan Reddy were the chief guests at the event held.

On the occasion, MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that Jagjivan Ram was a reform warrior who worked all his life for the Dalits living a miserable life away from education in the society of that time. Later, MLA Anjaiah Yadav and other leaders paid homage and unveiled the statue of Jagjivan Ram.

ZP Vice-Chairman Ita Ganesh, Municipal Chairman Narender, former Chairman Vishwam, Farooq Nagar Mandal MPP Idris, V Narayana Reddy various party leaders were present.