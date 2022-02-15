Jagtial: 11-year-old boy dies as his father denies money for Bheemla Nayak movie

An 11-year-old boy committed suicide after his parents refused to give money to book a movie ticket in advance for the Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak' which is yet to be released in theatres. The incident took place at Puranipet of Jagtial town on Monday night.

Navadeep, a Class 8 student wanted to book a ticket in advance for the new movie Bheemla Naik as his friends did so. On Monday night, he asked Rs 300 from his father Naraiah for advance ticket booking. Narsaiah sought some time to arrange money. Depressed over his father's reply, the boy went into another room of their house and locked himself inside.

When the family members broke open the door, he was found hanging in the balcony. He hanged himself with a lungi from the ceiling of the balcony.

Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is scheduled to be released on February 25.