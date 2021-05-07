Jagtial: Drunken brawl between friends results in murder

A drunken brawl between friends resulted in murder here at Mother village of Jagtial district on Thursday night. The victim was identified as B Raju.

Getting into details, Raju along with his friends went to a secluded place near Pedhamma temple in the outskirts of village to consume alcohol. While consuming alcohol, one of his friends picked up an argument with him and later attacked him with knives in a fit of rage.

After the attack, the friends fled the spot leaving Raju in the pool of blood. Passersby who found Raju shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police said that a total of 10 persons were present when the incident occurred. They suspected that either an old rivalry or a love affair resulted in the incident. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.