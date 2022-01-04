Jagtial: Lakshmipur farmers visit oil palm factory

Jagtial: Farmers of Lakshmipur Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) in Jagtial district visited the oil palm factory run by Janavikasa Rural Development Corporation at Apparaopeta, Aswaraopet mandal in Kothagudem district on Monday.

The study tour was organised as part of capacity building adaptation of technology (CAT) programme in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development NABARD.

Oil Fed manager Srikanth Reddy explained the process of crushing oil palm at the factory, oil recovery and collection of by-products. The State of Telangana has a bright future for oil palm cultivation and there was a huge gap in the demand and the crop cultivation in the country.

Thereby palm oil was being imported from other countries. The climate in Telangana was conducive to oil palm cultivation. Therefore, farmers have been made aware of oil palm cultivation so that they could achieve economic development by crop diversification and subsidised schemes provided by the government, he said. Janavikasa Rural Development Corporation secretary P Sampath Kumar, Lakshmipur FPO Chairman P Tirupati Reddy, Board of Directors, Company Representative Sunke Raju, Saula Rajamouli and others were present on the occasion.