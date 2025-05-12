Jagtial to become health care hub: Damodar

Jagtial: “All necessary steps are being taken to develop Jagtial district into the best health care hub in the State,” Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha stated on Sunday.

He held a detailed review meeting at the Collector’s office with officials from the Medical & Health department, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), and DME-affiliated hospitals to strengthen health services in the district. He inquired about all aspects of the department, including hospital performance, doctor services, public feedback, challenges, and issues faced in hospitals.

The minister assured that all necessary medical equipment will be provided to the district. He announced the approval of an MRI scanner for Jagtial General Hospital and emphasised the need to offer best services at the three dialysis centres in the district. He warned that negligence towards patients would not be tolerated and highlighted the importance of Jagtial as a key district in north Telangana for

medical services.

Rajanarasimha instructed doctors to work responsibly and warned of strict action in case of negligence. He directed the government hospitals to aim for 100% institutional deliveries; that medical staff should work to increase natural births in the hospitals. He urged the Anganwadi and ASHA workers to create widespread awareness in villages.

“A trauma care centre will be established in the Jagtial-Dharmapuri area to support road accident victims,” he said.

He stressed the need for proper maintenance of the district’s central drug centre and directed that there should be no flaws in its operation. Doctors at the dialysis centre were instructed to provide the highest quality services; all medical staff were urged to treat patients with respect and care.

The minister stressed that timely medical services are mandatory; action would be taken against staff and officials who fail to meet standards. He urged staff to improve performance and serve the public efficiently, bringing a good name to government hospitals. He advised the public not to waste money on private hospitals, as advanced medical services are available in government hospitals, which everyone should take advantage of. He emphasised that increased public trust and support would enhance the reputation of public hospitals and the government.

Government Whip Laxman Kumar, MLAs Aadi Srinivas (Vemulawada), Dr Sanjay (Korutla), and others were present on the day.