Jai Shri Ram Chants Echo In Bhadradri: Devotees celebrate Uttara Dwara Darshanam with fervour

Bhadrachalam: The historic temple town of Bhadrachalam resonated with chants of “Jai Sri Ram... Jaya Jaya Ram... Jai Sri Ram” as devotees thronged the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple to witness the Uttara DwaraDarshanam on the occasion of MukkotiEkadasi Adhyayana Utsavalu. The event, steeped in tradition and spiritual fervour, was celebrated on Friday as part of the ongoing Mukkoti festivities.

Beginning in the early hours of the day (between 5 am and 6 am), long queues of devotees eagerly waited for the darshan. The gateway, adorned with vibrant flowers, marked the ceremonial entry for darshan. Devotees chanted “Jai Sri Ram” as priests narrated the historical and spiritual significance of the day.

Notably, devotees believe that on the particular day, Lord Rama appears here as Maha Vishnu avathram. Moreover, the grand procession also included Laxman Hanumanth vahanam, Goddess Seetha on Gaja vahanam, and Lord Rama on Garuda vahanam. With this, priests inform that the ‘pagalpattu’ celebrations at the Uttara Dwaram are now complete.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao; MLAs DrTellam Venkat Rao, Payam Venkateswarlu, and Kanakaiah; along with Collector Jitesh VPatil, SP Rohith Raju, PO ITDA B Rahul, and EO of the temple LRama Devi.

Meanwhile, the 11-day PagalpattuUtsavalu festival reached completion. With this begin the Rapathu festivities.