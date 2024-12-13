Jail superintendent suspended in ailing farmer handcuff incident

Hyderabad: Sangareddy Jail Superintendent Sanjiv Reddy has been suspended for shifting Lagacharla farmer in handcuffs to a hospital.

On the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Inspector General Of Police Satyanarayana and Siddipet and Sangareddy Superintendent of Police conducted a probe into the entire episode of the arrest Lagacharla farmer Hirya Naik and his shifting to hospital after complained of chest pain.

The probe revealed that it was the mistake committed by Sangareddy Jail authorities in sending the farmer to hospital in handcuffs. It was also disclosed in the investigation that Naik was booked in Balanagar Case.

Indepth probe was under progress to find out why Naik was booked in another case and the reason for not informing the Vikarabad police while shifting the farmer to hospital.

The role of Suresh, who was A2 in the Lagacharla case, was also being investigated as he made several phone calls to the jail authorities recorded in the phones.