Jana Kalyan Diwas held in Khairatabad constituency under BSP

The Jana Kalyan Diwas and corner meeting was held today in the Khairatabad Constituency under the leadership of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The meeting took place near 92 Division Rd no 3/5 Labor Adda in Khairatabad Constituency, Venkateswara Colony. The chief guest at the meeting was the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati.









The purpose of the meeting was to celebrate Kumari Mayawati's 68th birthday and to discuss the importance of the Bahujan Samaj Party in bringing justice to the marginalized communities. The Constituency President, Dorapalli Ramesh, praised Mayawati's dedication and sacrifice for the welfare of these communities despite facing insults.



In addition to Dorapalli Ramesh, other party members present at the meeting included General Secretary Praveen Kumar, Treasurer Raghunath, Media Incharge Janaki Ram, Banjara Hills Vice Presidents Vishnumurthy, Secretary MS Reddy, and members Anita, Dinesh, Ajay, Malesh Yadav, and Samaramgu.