Jana Sena, BJP make truce

Hyderabad: As part of fire-fighting operation, the Andhra Pradesh state BJP president Somu Veerraju met Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Both the leaders are said to have discussed the latest political developments in Andhra Pradesh for over 30 minutes. The main focus during the discussion was regarding the by-election to Tirupati Parliamentary constituency to be announced soon.

So far no decision has been taken as to who would be the candidate. Talking to the media after the meeting, Somu Veerraju said there will be a joint candidate. It is not important as to whether he is from BJP or Jana Sena. Both the parties want this to be a stepping stone to make its mark in AP politics so that by the next general elections, they would be able to come to power in the State.

He said they had decided to see that there was no gap and both the parties work in unison. This meeting assumes importance as the Jana Sena has been feeling that the BJP was side-lining it. Pawan had commented that there was a need for BJP and Jana Sena to work with perfect understanding just as they did during the GHMC polls in Hyderabad.

Pawan, however, wants that the candidate should be from Jana Sena since caste equations and in terms of popularity his party stands a better chance and if both the parties work together, they can easily win the elections.

If Jana Sena does not get a chance, there is a possibility that people may think that they are being ignored, he is learnt to have expressed his views at the party's political affairs committee meeting recently. He also said that he had good relations with BJP leaders in Delhi but there was some gap with the State leaders.

Hence the meeting between Pawan and Somu veerraju assumed importance. It is being said that the BJP central leaders had asked the state unit to meet Pawan and see that there was a perfect coordination between the two parties.