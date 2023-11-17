Live
- CBI to question 10 railway employees in land-for-job scam next week
- Bengal govt to form special panel to probe irregularities in vested lands
- BJP appoints R. Ashoka as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly
- Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu
- TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka
- Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete
- Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of Tourism Development Corp MD for accompanying minister
- IFFI 2023: Madhuri, Shahid to perform at opening; Ayushmann to honour Michael Douglas on closing
- Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
Highlights
Kolipaka Prashanth Janasena Party in-charge of Mulugu constituency on Friday met Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA candidate, Dr. Ajmira Prahlad
Kolipaka Prashanth Janasena Party in-charge of Mulugu constituency on Friday met Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA candidate, Dr. Ajmira Prahlad at the BJP party office in the district center and announced its full support to BJP in Mulugu, with members wearing scarves representing their alliance.
They expressed their commitment to work towards the victory of BJP in Mulugu. They assured the BJP candidate that the backwardness of Mulugu constituency is due to the previous rulers, and they believe that the development of Mulugu can only be achieved through the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Under the guidance of Joint Warangal District Incharge Akula Suman, Janasena Party has been instructed to provide full support in Mulugu Constituency.
