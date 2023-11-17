Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu

Kolipaka Prashanth Janasena Party in-charge of Mulugu constituency on Friday met Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA candidate, Dr. Ajmira Prahlad at the BJP party office in the district center and announced its full support to BJP in Mulugu, with members wearing scarves representing their alliance.

They expressed their commitment to work towards the victory of BJP in Mulugu. They assured the BJP candidate that the backwardness of Mulugu constituency is due to the previous rulers, and they believe that the development of Mulugu can only be achieved through the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Under the guidance of Joint Warangal District Incharge Akula Suman, Janasena Party has been instructed to provide full support in Mulugu Constituency.