Janga takes charge of TSCOGF

Warangal : Former Warangal DCCB chairman Janga Raghava Reddy took charge as Telangana State Co-operative Oil Seeds Growers Federation (TSCOGF) limited chairman at Parishram Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghava Reddy said that he had helped the farmers during his stint as the DCCB chairman, besides working for the all-round development of the bank. “I will not let the opportunity go to waste. I will strive hard to achieve the goals of the government and party,” Raghava Reddy said, thanking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his appointment.

Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Minister of Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, the Telangana State Finance Commission chairman Sircilla Rajaiah who attended the swearing-in ceremony greeted Janga Raghava Reddy.