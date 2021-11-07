Jangaon: BJP spreading misinformation

Jangaon: Instead of resorting to mudslinging on Telangana Government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay should reveal his party's stand on paddy procurement, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Inaugurating a paddy procurement centre under the aegis of Farmers Service Co-operative Society at Dardepally village under Palakurthy mandal, the minister demanded the BJP leaders to exert pressure on the Centre to bail out the farmers.

"While the State government has been working for the welfare of the farmers, the Centre brought in three farm laws that are detrimental to the interests of the cultivators," Errabelli said. Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country by implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply etc, he added.

Referring to irrigation facilities, the minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it possible by constructing Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project which now has become lifeline of the farmers in north Telangana.

The TRS government will not fail the farmers, he said, assuring the farmers of procuring the entire paddy this season.

The State purchased paddy last year even when the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc, he recalled. The minister advised the BJP leaders to stop spreading misinformation and thereby confusion among the farmers.

He appealed to people not to believe in BJP leaders' propaganda.

District Collector Ch Shiva Linagaiah, DSO Roja Ramani, RDO Krishnaveni and agriculture officer Radhika were among others present.