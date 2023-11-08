Jangaon: Call to elect trust-worthy leaders

Palakurthi (Jangaon): People need to repose their trust in the leaders who are available to them all the time, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing the newly joined cadres at Palakurthi on Tuesday, Errabelli said that people will not be benefitted by those leaders who come to them like tourists.

“By developing Telangana, the BRS Government proved its capabilities. We need a leader like KCR to continue the development in the State. It’s time for the people to identify the development before and after the formation of a separate State,” Errabelli said. KCR who led the Telangana Movement successfully also handled the situation in the newly-formed State by implementing welfare and developmental programmes, he said.

Errabelli said that every household in the State is benefiting from at least one of the KCR government’s schemes, such as the Aasara pensions, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, and others. He told the newly-joined party workers to reach out to the people and explain to them the welfare schemes initiated by the KCR Government. In another development, Errabelli met the educationist and former MLC Chukka Ramaiah and took his blessings at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. Ramaiah who belongs to Gudur in Palakurthi constituency is sick for some time.