Jayasudha all set to join BJP

Hyderabad: Joining spree in BJP Telangana continues. Many leaders have already covered themselves with the saffron scarf. Recently popular film actress and former MLA Jayasudha is going to join BJP. She reached Delhi on Wednesday morning. She will be donning the saffron scarf in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in Delhi in the evening.

Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy, MPs Laxman and Bandi Sanjay are already in Delhi in the background of the Parliament meetings. They will participate in the programme of Jayasudha joining BJP. In 2009, Jayasudha won as MLA from Secunderabad constituency on behalf of Congress party. Even now it seems that she is expecting Secunderabad or Mushirabad ticket. Will BJP give her ticket? Or delegate other responsibilities in the party? We have to wait and see.