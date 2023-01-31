Jeevan Reddy warns to cut MP Arvind's tongue over comments on CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Undertakings Committee Chairman (PUC) A Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the BJP MP D Arvind was behaving like a street rowdy, who doesn't know the difference between the Turmeric Board and Spice board and added that the BRS leaders will cut his tongue if the latter does not stop his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family.



Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office along with MLC E Mallesham, Jeevan Reddy lashed out at the language used by the Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind. The BRS leader took exception to the comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members.



The BRS leader challenges Arvind for a debate on the development by both party governments either at Nizamabad or at Martyrs Memorial at Hyderabad and added that he would come with database to support his claims of development by BRS government. The BJP MP talks of 'Har Ghar BJP but forgets there are three political party leaders in his own house," said Jeevan Reddy.

MLC Mallesham alleged that while there were four MPs of BJP in the State they have failed to get funds for the people. The BJP leaders' only agenda is to abuse CM KCR and his family. The BJP leaders should strive for getting funds due from the Centre.