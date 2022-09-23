Jeevitha likely to contest for MP seat from Zaheerabad on BJP ticket

Hyderabad: Senior Tollywood actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar recently joined the BJP. Prior to 2019 elections, the actor couple extended support to the YSRCP and campaigned for party candidates in Andhra Pradesh. However, neither Jeevitha nor Rajasekhar had never contested in any elections directly.

According to the sources, Jeevitha may contest from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat in next general elections. Currently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is BJP in-charge for the Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency.

Jeevitha criticised the ruling TRS and demanded Minister for IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) to release a white paper on his assets prior and after formation of Telangana State. She alleged that KTR has share in every club and pub in Hyderabad.

Zaheerabad was declared as Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. TRS leader BB Patil had won as MP from Zaheerabad in 2014 and 2019 elections. The BJP has considerable vote bank in Zaheerabad parliamentary segment.