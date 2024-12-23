Jesus’ teachings promote unity, compassion: Haryana Governor

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming Christmas celebration at the residence of BJP Minority Morcha Vice President Alka Manoj, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya spoke about the enduring relevance of Jesus Christ’s teachings, urging all to embrace virtues of compassion, love, and forgiveness. Governor Dattatreya highlighted how these values, central to Christ’s message, can foster peace and harmony within society and beyond.

During the event, where the Governor also participated in the cake-cutting ceremony, he shared that Jesus Christ’s teachings are not only a guide for Christians but serve as a universal path to bring people together in peace and goodwill.

He remarked that following these principles would lead to the restoration of harmony and tranquillity across the world.

The Governor called upon individuals to adopt these teachings in their lives, contributing to global peace and addressing societal issues such as violence and injustice. He also spoke of the significant contributions made by the Christian community globally, particularly in establishing educational and healthcare institutions that support both the underprivileged and the government in these sectors.

In his address, Governor Dattatreya encouraged further collaboration between central and state governments to establish more such institutions, focused on aiding the most disadvantaged sections of society. He stressed the importance of offering education and healthcare to the poorest, ensuring that these essential services reach those who need them the most.

Bishop David Sudhakar, pastor Raj Prakash Paul, pastor Joseph Vinod, pastor John Christopher, pastor Amos, Governor’s private secretary Kalidas Nagesh, and Vijay Kumar from the Hope for Health team and others took part. The Governor’s remarks reinforced the importance of Jesus’ teachings as a foundation for a more compassionate and just society.