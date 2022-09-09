Jilted lover strangulates teen to death in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: In an unfortunate incident, a teenager belonging to NGOs Colony of Katedan area in Hyderabad was strangulated to death by jilted lover on the outskirts of Manajipet village in Khilla Ghanpur mandal in Wanaparthy district.

According to police, B Srisailam made friendship with Saipriya in 2017 when the former was studying degree in Hyderabad. Since then, he was harassing her to love him. But she rejected his advances. Even Saipriya informed her parents about Srisailam. Her parents warned him.

On August 5, the accused called Saipriya over mobile and asked her to visit his village once so that he can speak to her. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Buthpur. From there, Srisailam took her on a bike to the outskirts of Manajipet. Altercation broke between them as the accused asked her to marry him.

In a fit of rage, he committed crime and buried Saipriya's body near KLI Canal with the help of his relative Siva. Parents of deceased lodged a missing complaint in Katedan police station. Srisailam spilled the beans and was arrested by police.