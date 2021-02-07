Jitender Reddy pitches for textile park in Narayanpet

Narayanpet : Jitender Reddy, former Mahbubnagar MP and present BJP senior leader has pitched for a textile park in Narayanpet district.

Speaking at a press conference in Narayanpet, the former MP said that even though Narayanpet was famous for handlooms and known for Narayanpet brand of silk sarees and other textiles from the district, because of inefficient TRS MLA of Narayanpet, the region was lagging behind in all aspects.

The youth in this region were looking to have some or the other employment opportunities, however unless and until there were local industries established in the district, there won't be any source of job opportunities in this region.

"When I was MP, I had struggled to get a Sainik School sanctioned to Narayanpet district and also got sanctioned the Krishna to Vikarabad railway line. However, because of the inefficient state government not giving its share of money for these projects, they are left undeveloped," alleged Jitender Reddy.

The former MP also said that Narayanpet district was entitled to get its share of irrigation water under GO 69. However, because of local MLA, the project has been pending.