X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jitender Reddy pitches for textile park in Narayanpet

Jitender Reddy pitches for textile park in Narayanpet
x

Jitender Reddy pitches for textile park in Narayanpet

Highlights

Narayanpet : Jitender Reddy, former Mahbubnagar MP and present BJP senior leader has pitched for a textile park in Narayanpet district. Speaking a...

Narayanpet : Jitender Reddy, former Mahbubnagar MP and present BJP senior leader has pitched for a textile park in Narayanpet district.

Speaking at a press conference in Narayanpet, the former MP said that even though Narayanpet was famous for handlooms and known for Narayanpet brand of silk sarees and other textiles from the district, because of inefficient TRS MLA of Narayanpet, the region was lagging behind in all aspects.

The youth in this region were looking to have some or the other employment opportunities, however unless and until there were local industries established in the district, there won't be any source of job opportunities in this region.

"When I was MP, I had struggled to get a Sainik School sanctioned to Narayanpet district and also got sanctioned the Krishna to Vikarabad railway line. However, because of the inefficient state government not giving its share of money for these projects, they are left undeveloped," alleged Jitender Reddy.

The former MP also said that Narayanpet district was entitled to get its share of irrigation water under GO 69. However, because of local MLA, the project has been pending.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X