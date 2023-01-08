Jitender welcomes report of PM Modi contesting from Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: Former MP Jitender Reddy on Saturday welcomed the news report suggesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Mahabubnagar Parliament constituency and said that he would be the first happy person to work hard for the victory of the great leader from Palamuru.

While taking part in a Booth Level Activist meet of BJP leaders from 119 constituencies in Telangana addressed virtually by BJP National president JP Nada at a private function hall in Mahabubnagar, BJP National executive member Jitender Reddy said that Narendra Modi from a simple party leader was able to reach to a level of becoming Prime Minister only because of the hard work of booth level activists.

"I welcome the news of PM Modi contesting from Mahabubnagar. I will personally invite PM Modi to contest from Mahabubnagar and work by standing from front for his victory teach a befitting lesson to liar Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who had failed each and every section people in Telangana. Not a single promise made during last elections has been fulfilled by CM KCR. Today Telangana is ranking 4th in farmers suicide in the country," said the former MP.

He called up on the booth-level BJP workers to work with self-motivation with all the strength for the victory of the great leader like PM Modi. Jitender Reddy alleged that the KCR who earlier won from Mahabubnagar as member of Parliament has forgotten and ignored the welfare and development of people of Palamuru after formation of Telangana. He said the BJP party has come in the forefront to fight for the welfare of Palamuru people.

KCR's promise to complete Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project meant to provide irrigation water to 20 Lakh acres in three years is left incomplete even after 8 years gone past of BRS government. His promises of farm loan waiver below one lakh for farmers, KG to PG free education, Interest free loans to Dwakra women groups, job to one person in every family, monthly stipend of Rs 3000 for unemployed youth, 3 acres land to Dalits, making CM to a Dalit candidate, implementation of Dalit Bandhu and many others are not fulfilled. Adding further Jitender said KCR assumed power by fooling the people of Telangana with his lies and amassed huge money through corruption and behaving like a dictator. Time has come for each and every activist to expose KCR and his party and ignite the people and teach a lesson to the arrogant BRS leaders in the State.

Only BRS leaders and KCR family have developed in Telangana, while people who worked for their victory are left poor, alleged Jitender Reddy.