Jithendar Reddy quits BJP, joins Congress

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader APJithendar Reddy quit the party on Friday. Within hours after joining the Congress, the native of old Mahbubnagar district was appointed special representative of the Telangana Government in New Delhi and adviser to government (Sports Affairs) with immediate effect.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met the BJP leader on Thursday and invited him to join the Congress. He took the decision to quit the party as he was assured of a good post in the government.

Meanwhile, JithendarRedy wrote to the BJP high command for giving him an opportunity to serve the party. He regretted removing BJP State chief B Sanjay during the election time.

“ The party was steadily rising and the message of development was being conveyed to everyone. However, after the change in State leadership, the party has suffered severely as witnessed by the recently-concluded Assembly elections, where it should have won at least 25 seats, but we managed to secure only eight seats in the 119-member Assembly. Even in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party has given preference to outsiders who recently joined our party and don’t share the same ethos as us” he said in the letter.