Job fair on Saturday

Gadwal: District Employment Officer Dr M Priyanka has announced that a job fair will be conducted on February 22 at 11:00 am at the BC Study Circle in Gadwal to provide training and employment opportunities for unemployed youth in various companies. Candidates interested in participating must be between 18 and 35 years of age and should have educational qualifications such as SSC, Intermediate, ITI (Electri-cian), Diploma, or any Degree.

Those selected in the job fair will receive training and will be provided job opportunities in different companies across Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Gadwal districts. For further de-tails, interested candidates can contact 9948570242 or 6303430789.