Jogulamba Ammavari Annual Brahmotsavam Begins with Devotion and Grandeur

Gadwal: The annual Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Jogulamba temple have commenced with great devotion and grandeur. These festivities will continue from January 30 to February 3.

As part of the inaugural rituals, on Thursday at 8:00 AM, ceremonies such as the divine acceptance of Lord’s command (Swami Vari Anati Sweekaranam), Ritwik Varunam, and Maha Kalasha Sthapana were performed. In the evening at 6:00 PM, the sacred Dwajarohanam (hoisting of the temple flag) was conducted with reverence.

Honorable MLA Vijayudu attended the event as the chief guest. The temple's Executive Officer (EO), Chairman, Dharma Kartha Mandali members, and a large number of devotees participated in the celebrations, seeking the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba.