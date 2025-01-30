Live
- BRSV Protests Against Congress Government’s 420 Unfulfilled Promises on Gandhi Jayanti
- Shantinagar Police Arrest Two Thieves, Recover ₹1,00,000 Stolen Using Distraction Tactic
- Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary
- BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy Criticizes Revanth Government for Deceiving Farmers
- Gender Determination Tests Are Illegal and Punishable: District Welfare Officer Sunanda
- Jogulamba Ammavari Annual Brahmotsavam Begins with Devotion and Grandeur
- Outrage in Aiza: Class 2 Student Beaten by Teacher, Parents Demand Action
- AI Innovation Transforms Ad Analytics, Cutting Processing Time
- Excellence in Quality Assurance: A Journey Through Software Testing
- AP Power Minister Leads Virtual Meeting with Power Ministers of Five States on DISCOM Reforms
Just In
Jogulamba Ammavari Annual Brahmotsavam Begins with Devotion and Grandeur
Highlights
The annual Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Jogulamba temple have commenced with great devotion and grandeur. These festivities will continue from January 30 to February 3.
Gadwal: The annual Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Jogulamba temple have commenced with great devotion and grandeur. These festivities will continue from January 30 to February 3.
As part of the inaugural rituals, on Thursday at 8:00 AM, ceremonies such as the divine acceptance of Lord’s command (Swami Vari Anati Sweekaranam), Ritwik Varunam, and Maha Kalasha Sthapana were performed. In the evening at 6:00 PM, the sacred Dwajarohanam (hoisting of the temple flag) was conducted with reverence.
Honorable MLA Vijayudu attended the event as the chief guest. The temple's Executive Officer (EO), Chairman, Dharma Kartha Mandali members, and a large number of devotees participated in the celebrations, seeking the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba.
Next Story