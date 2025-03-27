Live
- PM Modi speaks with King Philippe of Belgium, hails deepening bilateral ties
- ‘Meghalu Ksind Prema Katha’first look released
- Starlet Nilakhi Patra Wins Young Sensation Award
- Auto Stocks Hit Hard as Investors React to Trump’s New Tariffs
- Men’s March Madness 2025: Previewing Every Sweet 16 Matchup
- Air India Express to Launch Direct Flights from Mangaluru to Hyderabad, Chennai
- ‘Baby Reindeer’ Leads 2025 Bafta TV Nominations
- Telangana Assembly passes resolution on delimitation
- Russia awards medal to North Korean leader Kim ahead of 80th Victory Day celebrations
- Six Dead as Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Egypt’s Red Sea Coast
Jogulamba Gadwal Police Equipped with Advanced Traffic Management Tools
In an effort to enhance the enforcement of traffic regulations and reduce road accidents in the district, Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has introduced advanced traffic management equipment for the police personnel.
Gadwal: In an effort to enhance the enforcement of traffic regulations and reduce road accidents in the district, Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has introduced advanced traffic management equipment for the police personnel.
The SP handed over a set of modern traffic control devices to Traffic SI Bala Chander in his chamber today. The equipment includes:
10 Flexible Iron Barricades
10 Reflective Jackets
09 Breath Analyzers
50 Bollards
20 Bottoms
25 Radium Tape Rollers
Speaking on the occasion, SP T. Srinivas Rao emphasized the importance of stricter traffic rule enforcement to curb road accidents. He noted that the new breath analyzers are designed to function without the need for direct contact with a nozzle. Instead, they work through a sensor system, allowing the device to detect alcohol consumption simply by blowing air into it.
The SP highlighted that with the increasing volume of traffic, these modern devices will play a crucial role in ensuring road safety, preventing accidents, and improving the efficiency of both the traffic and police personnel in managing vehicular movement.
The event was attended by Office AO Satish Kumar along with traffic police staff.