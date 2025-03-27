Jogulamba Gadwal Police Equipped with Advanced Traffic Management Tools

Gadwal: In an effort to enhance the enforcement of traffic regulations and reduce road accidents in the district, Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has introduced advanced traffic management equipment for the police personnel.

The SP handed over a set of modern traffic control devices to Traffic SI Bala Chander in his chamber today. The equipment includes:

10 Flexible Iron Barricades

10 Reflective Jackets

09 Breath Analyzers

50 Bollards

20 Bottoms

25 Radium Tape Rollers

Speaking on the occasion, SP T. Srinivas Rao emphasized the importance of stricter traffic rule enforcement to curb road accidents. He noted that the new breath analyzers are designed to function without the need for direct contact with a nozzle. Instead, they work through a sensor system, allowing the device to detect alcohol consumption simply by blowing air into it.

The SP highlighted that with the increasing volume of traffic, these modern devices will play a crucial role in ensuring road safety, preventing accidents, and improving the efficiency of both the traffic and police personnel in managing vehicular movement.

The event was attended by Office AO Satish Kumar along with traffic police staff.