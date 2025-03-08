Jogulamba Gadwal Police Recover ₹1.05 Lakh for Cybercrime Victims

Gawal: In a significant development, ten victims of cybercrime in Jogulamba Gadwal district have received refund order copies amounting to ₹1,05,558. These victims had collectively lost ₹1,36,585 due to online fraud incidents reported across various police station jurisdictions, including Ieej (3 cases), Dharur (2), Shantinagar (1), Rajoli (1), Alampur (1), Maldakal (1), and Gadwal Rural (1).

Following the directives of District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Cyber Security Bureau DSP P. Sattayya and Inspector G. Raju handed over the refund order copies to the victims. The cybercrime unit, in collaboration with local police stations, promptly acted to freeze the fraudulently transferred amounts, ensuring the victims could reclaim their lost money. The refund orders were processed through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Court in Gadwal.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP P. Sattayya urged citizens to report cyber frauds immediately by calling the national cyber helpline number 1930 or by visiting their nearest police station within 24 hours. He emphasized that swift reporting increases the chances of recovering lost funds.

The event saw participation from Gadwal Rural SI Srikanth, Maldakal SI Nandikar, Ieej SI Srinivas, and other police officials. The Jogulamba Gadwal police department continues to strengthen cybercrime prevention efforts and raise public awareness about online fraud.