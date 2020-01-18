Joint Collector Padmakar inspects polling centre
Highlights
Joint Collector Padmakar inspected an election centre in Gajwel town on Friday.
Gajwel: Joint Collector Padmakar inspected an election centre in Gajwel town on Friday. He enquired with the officials concerned about the arrangements being made, and directed them to take steps to ensure no irregularities took place during elections. He inspected strong room, ballot paper print design and arrangements being made for counting votes.
17 Jan 2020 5:20 PM GMT