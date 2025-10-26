Journalist pens book on state of democracy

Hyderabad: Senior journalist V Jwala Narasimha Rao has presented the pre – print soft copy of his book titled - ‘Democracy and Governance Through Lens and Blurred Glasses’ to NHRC Chairperson justice V Ramasubramanian. During the meeting, the author narrated the content to the NHRC chairperson Justice Ramasubramanian who went through the title page, preface, and design details, offering insightful observations on the book’s central theme that, democracy, though sometimes blurred by politics and power, remains humanity’s most luminous idea.