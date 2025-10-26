Live
- One killed, three injured in K R Puram blast in city
- Govt according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable: Minister
- HC reserves order on Yediyurappa’s plea on POCSO case
- Don’t forget Kharge family’s role in your rise
- Sudarshan Reddy lauds beneficiaries for completing house construction
- CM Chandrababu conducts teleconference on cyclone Montha, issues directions
- Cong ridicules ex-Lokayukta Hegde for remark on banning party
- Major spurious pesticide racket busted in Gadwal
- Karimnagar all set to host HCA league match tomorrow
- Yatnal writes to Amit Shah demanding nation-wide ban on halal certification bodies
Journalist pens book on state of democracy
Hyderabad: Senior journalist V Jwala Narasimha Rao has presented the pre – print soft copy of his book titled - ‘Democracy and Governance Through Lens and Blurred Glasses’ to NHRC Chairperson justice V Ramasubramanian. During the meeting, the author narrated the content to the NHRC chairperson Justice Ramasubramanian who went through the title page, preface, and design details, offering insightful observations on the book’s central theme that, democracy, though sometimes blurred by politics and power, remains humanity’s most luminous idea.
