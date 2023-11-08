Journalist to CPI State Secretary: Veteran leader’s inspiring journey

Kothagudem: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its seasoned leader, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, as the candidate for the Kothagudem Assembly constituency for the upcoming elections. Hailing from the vibrant town of Kothagudem in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Kunamneni’s journey in politics has been marked by dedication and tireless service to his constituents.

Kunamneni’s political journey began as a journalist for the Vislandhdra Telugu daily, a publication closely associated with the CPI. Over the years, he immersed himself in the activities of the party and became a prominent figure in the coal town of Kothagudem. In 1984, he was elected as the coal town secretary, a position that laid the foundation for his future in politics.

His political career took a significant turn when he was elected as a Member of the Panchayat Parishad (MPP) in 1987. Later, he was entrusted with the crucial role of Khammam district party secretary in 2005, demonstrating his leadership. In 2009, Kunamneni contested in the elections and secured the MLA seat from the Kothagudem constituency. His dedication and commitment to the party’s ideals earned him the position of State Assistant Secretary after completing his MLA tenure.

Kunamneni’s popularity in the district is undeniable, earning him the affectionate title of “Pedala Pakshpathi” (Elder Statesman). In a strategic alliance between the CPI and the Congress, Kunamneni is set to contest the upcoming elections for the MLA seat from Kothagudem.