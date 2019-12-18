Journalists Association of Telangana organises Walk for Nation

Pargi: 'Walk for Nation' programme was organised by Journalists Association of Telangana (JAT), here on Tuesday. Students took out at rally from Kodangal crossroads to Gandhi statue.

SI Venkateshwarlu, district president of JAT Rahavender Goud, sarpanch Narsimha, BJYM district secretary Harikrishna, senior journalist Rajeshwar spoke on the occasion. They said youth should work for the realisation of 'Gram Swaraj' dreamd by Gandhiji.

They said it is a great tribute to Gandhiji when atrocities on women will completely be stopped. Journalist Ramakrishna, management of Srinivas college, teachers, students, Leaders from various parties were present.

