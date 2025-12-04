Journalists stage ‘maha dharna’ demanding end to 12 years of neglect

The working journalists on Wednesday took up ‘Maha Dharna’ protest demanding immediate solution to the problems faced by them because of the neglect during the last twelve years. The Maha Dharna was held on Wednesday under the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) at the Information Commissioner’s office premises at Masabtank.

Responding to the call of TUWJ, journalists from all over the state, including the state capital Hyderabad, gathered in large numbers with great enthusiasm. It was mentioned that many senior journalists, including police officers, discussed that this was the first time in the history of the Information Department that such a large number of journalists had staged a dharna at that office.

Union affiliates, including the Telangana Photo Journalists Association, Telangana Video Journalists Association, Telangana Small and Medium Newspapers Association, Women Journalists Section, Telangana Urdu Journalists Association, Hyderabad Press Club, Jubilee Hills Housing Society, Jawaharlal Housing Society, and TJA, along with others, expressed their full support for this Maha Dharna.

The Maha Dharna was held under the chairmanship of TUWJ State President K Virahat Ali, and was attended by Indian Journalists Union Steering Committee members Devulapalli Amar, M A Majid, National Secretary Y Narender Reddy, Union State General Secretary K Ramnarayana, IJU National Executive Committee members K Satyanarayana, Nagunuri Shekhar, President and General Secretaries of Small Newspapers Association Yusuf Babu, Ashok, President and General Secretaries of Hyderabad Press Club Vijay Kumar Reddy, Ramesh, President and General Secretaries of Photo Journalists Association Gangadhar, K N Hari, President and General Secretaries of Video Journalists Association Nagaraju, Harish, President of Jubilee Hills Housing Society Goparaju, President of HUJ Shiga Shankar Goud, Vice President of Hyderabad Press Club A Rajesh, General Secretary of Urdu Journalists Association Ghaus, senior women journalists Vimala, AttaluriAruna, Vakati Manjula, Kalyanam Rajeswari, and others spoke.