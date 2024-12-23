Joyful Semi-Christmas Celebrations at Sri Saraswathi International School

Gadwal: The Semi-Christmas celebrations at Erravalli Sri Saraswathi International School began with the reading of the Bible verse, "Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; He is the Messiah, the Lord."

Speaking on the occasion, the school correspondent, Mrs. Madhukar Reddy, conveyed her Christmas wishes to the students and quoted a proverb, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it." She emphasized the importance of cultivating good values and encouraged students to celebrate Christmas beyond caste and religious boundaries. She added that celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is a fortunate occasion and urged everyone to move forward with a spirit of brotherhood.

The event featured the traditional cutting of the Christmas cake, symbolizing unity and joy. Santa Claus distributed gifts, sweets, and chocolates, spreading cheer and exchanging Christmas wishes among the participants.

The program was attended by the school chairman, Mr. Veera Govardhan Reddy, director Mr. Veera Srinivas Reddy, correspondent Mrs. Madhulika Reddy, principal Ms. Nandini Keni, and teachers including Mr. Prabhakar, Ms. Prameela Rani, Ms. Amulya Priyanka Tippana, and other staff members, along with enthusiastic participation from the students.