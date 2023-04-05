Jr docs threaten to strike work over poor living conditions

Hyderabad: Junior doctors in the District Residency Program (DRP) are demanding better living conditions and payment of their stipends in accordance with the National Medical Council Notification. The doctors, led by Dr. Kaushik Kumar Pinjarala, have given a representation to the Director of Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy outlining their demands, which include clean hostel facilities, security, and adequate food. Despite assurances from the Health Secretary that these facilities would be provided, the superintendents of district hospitals have denied them. Dr. Kaushik expressed disappointment with the government's lack of support for junior doctors, who are being asked to serve the State under inhumane conditions.

The doctors also demand that their stipends be increased as per the government's formula of 15 percent every two years. Although the government raised stipends by 15 percent in May 2021, the doctors have not seen any enhancement since, nor have they received their stipends on time despite multiple representations to the DME office. The doctors are now demanding that their pending stipends from February and March be cleared by April 10, 2023. He said that they were given assurance that their stipends would be credited in the second week of every month. If the government fails to act on these demands, the doctors have threatened to boycott their services, excluding emergencies, starting April 11, 2023.