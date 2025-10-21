Jubilee Hills by-election: 150 nominations filed

The deadline for filing nominations for the Jubilee Hills constituency by-election has now expired, with over 150 nominations submitted. Notably, BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy submitted his nomination on Tuesday.

A diverse array of candidates, including representatives from major parties, independents, affected farmers from the Regional Ring Road (RRR), as well as leaders from local unemployment associations, have entered the fray.

Candidates had to ensure they were inside the gate by 3 pm to have their nominations accepted. Returning Officer Sairam is set to begin reviewing the nominations from tomorrow. The final date for candidates to withdraw their nominations is October 24, with polling scheduled to take place on November 11.