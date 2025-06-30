JUDA thanks Health Minister

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association has thanked the government for positively addressing the key concerns of junior doctors across the state.

The Association president Isac Newton said that the demands like the stipend hike, issuance of budget release order for regularisation of stipends, extension of contracts for Senior Residents and extension of government contract assistant professors have been resolved. He further said that assurances were given for improvement of infrastructure and facilities across all medical colleges in Telangana. “In light of these developments and the government’s responsiveness, we are calling off the proposed strike that was scheduled to begin on June 30. We look forward to continued cooperation with the state to ensure the welfare of healthcare professionals and the betterment of medical education and services,” said Dr Newton.