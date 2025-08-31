Live
- Judge Anuradha Stresses Consumer Rights Awareness in Mahabubnagar
- Surgery more effective in treating chronic sinus than antibiotics: Study
- Jammu floods: Private water tankers to remain at disposal of Jal Shakti Dept
- Indian diaspora in China accords rousing welcome to PM Modi
- ‘Marathwada Marathas must be declared Kunbis’, says Jarange-Patil as reservation stalemate continues
- AC Milan complete Christopher Nkunku signing from Chelsea
- Anupam Kher returns with his one-man show 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' after 2 years
- India's Q1 GDP growth showcases economy's underlying strength, govt reforms: CII's R. Mukundan
- Mass Uproar in Gadwal: Lawyers, Citizens Demand District Court Complex in Town, Reject Anantapuram Hills Site
- CMR Rice Scam in Gadwal: Millers Allegedly Siphoning Off PDS Rice with Political Backing
Judge Anuradha Stresses Consumer Rights Awareness in Mahabubnagar
Mahabubnagar: Consumer rights and protection must go hand in hand with resolving people’s problems, said District Consumer Disputes Redressal...
Mahabubnagar: Consumer rights and protection must go hand in hand with resolving people’s problems, said District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Judge M. Anuradha. She was addressing a gathering at the Legal Awareness Seminar on Consumer Rights and Protection, organized by Nenu Saitam voluntary organization at the TNGOs Bhavan on Saturday.
Speaking as the chief guest, Justice Anuradha highlighted that every consumer has responsibilities along with rights and urged for widespread awareness campaigns on consumer rights as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Bill is a must for every purchase:
Social activist and Nenu Saitam president Diddi Praveen Kumar urged consumers to always demand a bill when purchasing any item. He explained that in case of fraud, defective goods, or poor services, a bill is essential to file a case in the consumer commission and claim compensation. “Without a bill, consumers cannot seek justice and will suffer losses,” he warned.
He further informed that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 was enacted exclusively to safeguard consumer interests. He also spread awareness about the National Consumer Helpline 1915 and the toll-free complaint number 1800-11-4000.
Posters and Plays to Spread Awareness:
Earlier in the day, students from ICFAI Law College presented posters explaining consumer rights and provisions under the law. A street play depicting consumer rights was also performed, drawing strong response from the audience.
Members of Nenu Saitam — Sameer, Pavan, Sridhar Reddy, Rainbow Srinivas, Srihari, Ganesh, Lakshmikant Reddy, Maitri Yadaya, Rakesh, Raghu — along with ICFAI College staff actively took part in the program.