Judge Anuradha Stresses Consumer Rights Awareness in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Consumer rights and protection must go hand in hand with resolving people’s problems, said District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Judge M. Anuradha. She was addressing a gathering at the Legal Awareness Seminar on Consumer Rights and Protection, organized by Nenu Saitam voluntary organization at the TNGOs Bhavan on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Justice Anuradha highlighted that every consumer has responsibilities along with rights and urged for widespread awareness campaigns on consumer rights as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Bill is a must for every purchase:

Social activist and Nenu Saitam president Diddi Praveen Kumar urged consumers to always demand a bill when purchasing any item. He explained that in case of fraud, defective goods, or poor services, a bill is essential to file a case in the consumer commission and claim compensation. “Without a bill, consumers cannot seek justice and will suffer losses,” he warned.

He further informed that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 was enacted exclusively to safeguard consumer interests. He also spread awareness about the National Consumer Helpline 1915 and the toll-free complaint number 1800-11-4000.

Posters and Plays to Spread Awareness:

Earlier in the day, students from ICFAI Law College presented posters explaining consumer rights and provisions under the law. A street play depicting consumer rights was also performed, drawing strong response from the audience.

Members of Nenu Saitam — Sameer, Pavan, Sridhar Reddy, Rainbow Srinivas, Srihari, Ganesh, Lakshmikant Reddy, Maitri Yadaya, Rakesh, Raghu — along with ICFAI College staff actively took part in the program.