Judicial Corruption Deepens: Lawyers Under Scanner After Justice Verma Scandal

Gadwal: Judicial Corruption, Justice Verma Scandal, Lawyers' Accountability, Asset Disclosure, Supreme Court Inquiry, Alampur Bar Association. The recent case involving Justice Verma has once again highlighted the systemic rot.

The incident that shook the foundations of public trust involved Justice Verma, whose residence was raided and large bundles of unaccounted cash were recovered. Following an inquiry by the Supreme Court of India, the allegations of corruption were substantiated, leading to suggestions from top judicial authorities that Justice Verma voluntarily step down from his post. The case became a symbol of the increasing corruption in courts, from the lower rungs to higher judicial positions.

The report stresses that lawyers play a significant role in perpetuating this culture of corruption. Initially, some lawyers allegedly entice court staff with bribes, which gradually spreads into influencing judicial officers themselves. In the Verma case aftermath, the Supreme Court recommended that all judges declare their assets. A few did comply, but it still failed to restore complete public confidence in the judicial system.

Corruption in the judiciary, according to critics, has grown uncontrollably, akin to the spread of a banyan tree’s roots. In Telangana, after the state's formation, a notable case occurred in the erstwhile Palamuru district. A judge named Govinda Lakshmi, who was posted in Kollapur, and another judge working in LB Nagar Court were both dismissed from service after allegations against them were proven.

Further concerns were raised in Jogulamba Gadwal following the formation of judicial districts. In cases related to compensation for displaced persons, several court staff members were booked by the local police. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and remains under active investigation.

The report also points to the unlawful accumulation of wealth by some practicing lawyers. There are instances where judges have allegedly been influenced or compromised due to their connections with such lawyers. This underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in the legal profession.

Alampur Bar Association President Suresh Kumar (2024–25) has called for reforms. He urged that the Bar Council of India introduce mandatory disclosure of assets by both judges and practicing lawyers every five years. While the Bar Council already mandates the payment of a Certificate of Practice (CoP) fee every five years, it does not currently require a declaration of assets.

Kumar emphasized that the judiciary must not only cleanse itself but also become a guardian against corruption in all other institutions. Though there is a vigilance system in place within the judiciary, its lack of effective enforcement continues to allow corrupt practices to flourish unchecked.

In his statement, Kumar appealed to all legal professionals to actively question and oppose corruption across every level of governance and society. He stated that until there is genuine internal reform, public faith in the judicial system will remain fragile..