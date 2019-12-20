Trending :
Jukkal: Be aware of Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana benefits

MPP Ashok Patil said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has increased the old age pension so that elders will not suffer in their advanced years.

Along with ICDS Madnoor Project CDPO J Vaishnavi, he launched 'Social Official' campaign for elderly people above 60 years at Bichkunda mandal headquarters of Jukkal constituency on Friday. He distributed artificial limbs to the disabled persons, provided by the Central government and MP BB Patil, to the octogenarian of Bichkunda, Jukkal, Madnoor and Kodapagal mandals.

Madnoor Project CDPO Vaishnavi said that old age hand sticks, eye and ear accessories, wheelchairs and the like will be distributed free of charge. She asked the elderly to be aware of the benefits under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) scheme.

Bichkunda Sarpanch Srirekha Raju, Market Committee vice-chairman Mallikarjun, ex ZPTC Sairam, RSS mandal president Baswaraj Patil, Dr Raju and medical examining staff Priya Bharat Jayachandra, Anganwadi teachers and others participated.

