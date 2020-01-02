Jukkal: Congress, TDP governments failed to provide basic infrastructure

Jukkal (Kamareddy): ZP chairperson Dafedar Shobha Raj criticised that Congress, BJP and TDP, which ruled the State earlier, had failed to provide basic infrastructure in villages, after launching second phase Palle Pragathi programme on Thursday at Velganoor village in Nizam Sagar mandal.



"Once the TRS government came to power, irrigation and drinking water facilities were provided. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had implemented various plans for the economic revival of villages," the ZP chief said. Reminding that earlier there was no infrastruect for conducting funeral if a person dies, she criticised the past rulers for not even setting up cemeteries.

On the occasion, Shobha performed bhoomi puja for the construction of a cemetery in the village. JP Jyoti Durga Reddy, MPAC chairperson Mohan Reddy, Durga Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

The second phase Palle Pragathi programme was conducted in several villages in all zonal constituencies on Thursday. On the occasion, 'Safe Kamareddy' pledge was administered by the villagers.

In Chinna Dhadgi village, Bichkunda mandal, village sarpanch Anita Vittal Reddy, Upa sarpanch Sayavva, panchayat secretary Rajaratnam, village special officer Chander and others cleaned garbage in the village.

Palle Pragathi -2 was held in 167 villages in six mandals of Jukkal constituency. District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana launched the programme in in Madnur; MPP Ashok Patil in Pedda Devada village in Bichkunda mandal; MPP Pratap Reddy in Pedda Kodapagal mandal; MPP V Lakshmi Bai in Sirpur mandal; MPP Yashoda Nilu Patil in Jukkal; and MPP Kavitha Vijay launched the programme in Pitlam mandal headquarters.