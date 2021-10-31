Jungle Safari, a chance to have first-hand experience in wilderness

The Jungle Safari, an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government to increase ecotourism in the Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve Forest at Tummala Bailu in Prakasam district, is receiving nature lovers with open hands. In this Jungle Safari, which is the first in south India, tourists are being taken into 30km interior of the forest in an open-top jeep to experience the flora and fauna of the wilderness. The forest authorities are also providing accommodation in Birluti near Atmakur and trekking at Pacherla near Nandhyal of Kurnool district.



The Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve, which is located in Prakasam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nalgonda, Mahaboob Nagar districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also being known as Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary, the tiger reserve is home to a variety of fauna including Tiger, Leopard, Sloth Bear, Wild Dog, Pangolin, Spotted Deer, Sambar, Mouse Deer, Black Buck, Chinkara, Chowsinga, Porcupine, Mugger Crocodile, Python, Cobra, Peafowl and flora like axle wood, Vodisa Tree, cluster leaf, Malabar kino, Indian black wood, Indian Olibanum, Teak, coral tree, Persian silk tree spreads an aroma of wilderness.

White-shouldered Kite, Golden Oriole, Flame backed Woodpecker, Yellow-vented Bulbul, Red-vented Bulbul, Emerald Dove, Cuckoo, Grey Hornbill, Paradise Flycatcher, Humming Bird, Green bee-eater, Indian Roller, Kingfisher, Crimson Sunbird, Peacock, Rose-ringed Parakeet and Crested Serpent Eagle are some types of birds to be spotted and in the Nallamala forest. Spread across 3568 square kilometres, the Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger reserve in Nallamala forest is a mostly hilly area, which has an altitude ranging from 100 to 1000meters. As a part of the eastern ghats of India, the western hills of the sanctuary provide the best experience for trekking and nature lovers.

To attract more tourists to the state, the Andhra Pradesh tourism department along with the forest department initiated a Jungle Safari to take the tourists into the heart of the forest. The tourists enter the safari at Tummala Bailu, a tribal village just 32km distant from Srisailam on the way to Dornala in Prakasam district. The officials arrange local and tribal youth as guides in an open jeep for 5 to 6 tourists. The safari covers about 30 kilometres and the jeep will be stopped at various points like Peda Cheruvu, Naramamidi Cheruvu, Edurupadiya and others to give the tourists a glimpse of the animals and birds spotted at that time. The department has also made arrangements for a resting room, interpretation centre beside the ticket counter at the Jungle Safari main entrance, while the research centre is made available at Peda Cheruvu.

Apart from Safari, the tourists who want to spend time in the wilderness of Nallamala, the government has made arrangements at Birluti village near Atmakur of Kurnool district, on the other side of the entrance into Nallamala forest. A base camp is ready at Pacherla village near Nandhyal of Kurnool district for trekking and nature trails lovers. An archery camp is also provided there to try hands-on experience on arrows and bows. Also, an environment knowledge centre is established at Rollapenta on the way to Kurnool from Dornala junction, where the visitors can get an idea of the trees, medicinal herbs, birds and animals in the forest, with their photographs, scientific names, common names and other details.

The Divisional Forest Officer at Markapuram, G Vignesh Appavu said that the Jungle Safari is open for visitors, after the lockdown and breeding season. He said that the people can visit the Jungle Safari from 09.00 AM to 04.00 PM on working days and they are charging Rs 400 per head for the trip. The local guides will explain to the tourists about various spots in the forest and the animals moving around there with the help of infrared cameras fixed on those locations and animals spotted at that time. These facilities would be helpful in providing the best experience to nature lovers and increase the number of tourists to the state, he added.