Jupally joins Women’s Day celebrations

Gadwal: The International Women’s Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at the MLA camp office in Gadwal town under the leadership of Bandla Jyothi, wife of Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy. The event was graced by Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Jupally extended his warm wishes to all women and emphasized that governments across different tenures have always worked towards women’s welfare. He urged women to be courageous in facing challenges and emphasized the need to educate children about good values, social awareness, and discipline from a young age.

“Women must excel in all fields on par with men. Education, health, time management, tradition, and discipline are the five key aspects that every woman should focus on,” the minister stated. He recalled the contribution of Savitribai Phule, the first female teacher in India, and highlighted how education has empowered women to succeed in all fields.

As part of the celebrations, Bandla Jyothi performed a special pooja to the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. She later joined children and women in cutting a cake to commemorate Women’s Day. The event also featured cultural performances by school children, which were appreciated by the dignitaries.

In recognition of their contributions, women employees from various fields were felicitated with shawls and mementos. Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, ANMs, and women self-help group members were also honoured by the MLA couple.